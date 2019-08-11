Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...EXPECT HEAT INDEX VALUES TO REACH 105 DEGREES AND PEAK NEAR 110 DEGREES ON THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY VALUES WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED RISK OF HEAT RELATED STRESS AND ILLNESS. THE VERY YOUNG, THE ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR- CONDITIONING AND THOSE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. CAR INTERIORS WILL ALSO REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY TODAY INTO TUESDAY... VERY OPPRESSIVE CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TODAY ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, THE PURCHASE AREA OF KENTUCKY, AND ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATES 24 AND 57 IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. A HEAT ADVISORY IS ALREADY IN EFFECT FOR THIS AREA. THE FORECAST FOR TODAY IS CHALLENGING BECAUSE OF ONGOING SHOWERS AND STORMS THIS MORNING. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE DEPENDENT ON HOW QUICKLY THE RAIN EXITS THE AREA AND CLOUDS CLEAR OUT. IF WE CLEAR OUT MORE QUICKLY, THEN HEAT INDICES COULD REACH WELL ABOVE 110 DEGREES. IF CONFIDENCE INCREASES IN THIS SCENARIO, AN UPGRADE TO AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MAY BE NEEDED. IN ADDITION, AN AREAL EXPANSION MAY ALSO BE NEEDED TO THE EXISTING ADVISORY, IF THE RAIN AND CLOUDS MOVE OUT SOONER THAN EXPECTED. MAINLY DRY AND VERY MILD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT. LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE UPPER 70S OVER MOST OF THE REGION, AND SOME LOCATIONS MAY NOT DROP BELOW 80. WITH THIS QUICK START, TEMPERATURES ON TUESDAY COULD SOAR INTO THE MIDDLE 90S WITH HEAT INDICES OF AT LEAST 105, AND POSSIBLY 110 OR MORE, BY AFTERNOON, DEPENDING ON THE AREAL EXTENT OF ANY THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. ANOTHER HEAT ADVISORY OR EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MAY BE NEEDED FOR SOME PORTION OF THE REGION ON TUESDAY. RELIEF IS ON THE WAY, AS A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO MOVE SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE REGION TUESDAY. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AHEAD OF THE FRONT IN THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY OF THE AFTERNOON, SO THE WORST CONDITIONS TUESDAY MAY ONLY LAST FOR A FEW HOURS. BEING ACTIVE IN A HOT ENVIRONMENT PUTS ADDED STRESS ON THE BODY WHICH COULD LEAD TO HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS. FOR ADDITIONAL HEAT SAFETY TIPS AND RESOURCES, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT.