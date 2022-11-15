KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts.
A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland, about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.
The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border,” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the alliance was looking into reports of a strike in Poland. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said on Twitter that the agency had seen reports out of Poland and was working with the Polish government to gather more information.
The strikes plunged much of Ukraine into darkness and drew defiance from President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who shook his fist and declared: “We will survive everything.”
More details: https://bit.ly/3V21Hg6