CALVERT CITY, KY—The 110 year old owner of Calvert Drive-In, Ruth Evelyn Harrington, has died, according to the Facebook page of Calvert Drive-In.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and owner, Evelyn Harrington," the post said. "Evelyn was born May 6, 1911. She and her husband, Paul, built the Calvert Drive-in in 1953."
In 2015, Harrington at 104 years old, still signed the checks to the Calvert City Drive-In.
"She enjoyed working at the drive-in well into her eighties. Evelyn was 110 years old. She dearly loved her family and will be terribly missed by all those who love her," the post continued.
Evelyn alongside her husband Paul Harrington Sr. built the screen for the drive-in and showed the first movie in 1953. Working together, the business grew. Over the years, hundreds of movies graced their silver screen. In the 1960s, the couple bought a new home near the drive-in.
Harrington celebrated her 109th birthday at River's Bend Retirement Community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundred of families and friends lined up in cars to celebrate her birthday.
At the time Harrington's family included seven children, eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.