MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– On Wednesday morning, Ryan Norman, Chief Deputy of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, officially filed election paperwork to run for McCracken County Sheriff in November 2022.
Current McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter and Norman's wife, Shannon, signed Norman's declaration as registered voters who pledge their full support of Norman's candidacy.
In September, current sheriff Matt Carter announced he would not be seeking another term. During the news conference, Carter endorsed Norman to be his replacement.
