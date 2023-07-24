CAIRO, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department says it's in talks with a transit company to take children to other Head Start programs in the region after the Cairo, Illinois, Head Start closes on Aug. 4.
As Local 6 has previously reported, the health department said the Cairo Head Start is closing because of structural issues at the facility.
On Monday, the health department sent Local 6 a statement saying it is still looking for a new building to house the Head Start Center, but it's talking with a transit company about the possibility of transporting children to either the Egyptian Head Start facilities.
The statement reads:
"The updates are that we are still looking for a building to house the Head Start center. We have talked to a lot of people and looked at a lot of buildings. The hunt will continue. We are in talks with a transit company to be able to transport children to either Egyptian or Mounds (Head Starts). Plans on this will be finalized soon. Many parents have transferred their child/children to Mounds or Egyptian (Head Start) for the next Head Start year. We are optimistic for a good year ahead and for a new home in Cairo."