CAIRO, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department says it's in talks with a transit company to take children to other Head Start programs in the region after the Cairo, Illinois, Head Start closes on Aug. 4. 

As Local 6 has previously reported, the health department said the Cairo Head Start is closing because of structural issues at the facility. 

On Monday, the health department sent Local 6 a statement saying it is still looking for a new building to house the Head Start Center, but it's talking with a transit company about the possibility of transporting children to either the Egyptian Head Start facilities. 

The statement reads:

"The updates are that we are still looking for a building to house the Head Start center.  We have talked to a lot of people and looked at a lot of buildings.  The hunt will continue.  We are in talks with a transit company to be able to transport children to either Egyptian or Mounds (Head Starts).  Plans on this will be finalized soon.  Many parents have transferred their child/children to Mounds or Egyptian (Head Start) for the next Head Start year.  We are optimistic for a good year ahead and for a new home in Cairo."