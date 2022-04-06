In an effort to bring mobile health services to Southern Illinois residents, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has partnered with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to acquire the IDPH Wellness on Wheels 9WOW) van.
The WOW van will provide health screenings and other services, such as Narcan training, to those living in high-risk areas.
According to S7HD, over the next several months the WOW van will visit each of their seven Illinois counties in an effort to bring health services to people who have difficulty finding care.
WOW van clinics for April include:
- April 6 in Cobden from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (in downtown park)
- April 13 at the Egyptian School in Tamms from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- April 13 at SMILES Senior Center in Mounds from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 20 in Dongola from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (in downtown parking lot in front of Village Hall)
- April 20 in Anna at SCC Anna Annex from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 27 at Harden County School in Elizabethtown from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- April 27 at Potters Church in Cave-In-Rock from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to Narcan training, S7HD will offer free blood pressure and colorectal cancer tests. For a fee, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests, HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests will be available.
All services are offered while supplies last and are covered by most insurance carriers. No appointments are necessary to receive service.
