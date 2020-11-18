ULLIN, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department has released an update to their WIC income guidelines.
S7HD says supplementing paychecks can be difficult for families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic — WIC may help.
WIC, or the Women, Infants, and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, is for families needing food assistance. If you live in the southern seven counties in Illinois, you can call Southern 7 at 618-634-2297 for more assistance.
The State of Illinois Department of Human Services says WIC is open, even if services and office hours look different. Many offices are also offering phone services and curbside pick-up of WIC benefits.
WIC serves pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants, and children up to five years of age.
WIC offers nutritious food for women and children, breastfeeding infants, and non-breastfeeding infants.
- Women and children ages 1-5 years old
- Whole wheat bread and tortillas, cereal, milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter, beans, fruit, vegetables.
- Breastfeeding infants
- infant cereal and jarred infant fruits, vegetables, and meats.
- Non-breastfeeding infants
- formula, infant cereal, jarred infant fruits and vegetables.
DHS says WIC staff provides breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and referrals to community resources.
Don't qualify for SNAP? DHS says you may still qualify for WIC. Here are the income guidelines:
WIC Income Guidelines
|Family size
|Weekly
|Monthly
|Yearly
|1
|$454
|$1,968
|$23,606
|2
|$614
|$2,658
|$31,894
|3
|$773
|$3,349
|$40,182
|4
|$933
|$4,040
|$48,470
|5
|$1,092
|$4,730
|$56,758
|6
|$1,251
|$5,421
|$65,046
|For each additional family member add:
|$160
|$691
|$8,288
Click here to find a WIC clinic near you or call the automated office locator line at 1-800-323-4769 (voice) 1-866-295-6817 (TTY). WIC doesn't require proof of citizenship or immigration status.