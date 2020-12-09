MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department is hosting a flu shot clinic on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Cypress Grade School in Johnson County.
The school is located at 4580 Mt Pisgah Rd, Cypress, IL, and the clinic is open to the public.
The clinic will start at 2 p.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but be sure to bring your insurance card with you.
S7HD says both regular and high dose vaccines are available. The regular vaccine is $40 and the high dose, for those 65 years of age and older, is $75.
The health department says the vaccines are covered completely or in part by most insurance companies.
The following insurance companies are accepted: AETNA, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, CMR (Egyptian Trust), Health Alliance, HealthLink/HealthLink Open Ac-cess, Humana, Unicare (Egyptian Trust card ONLY), Hope Trust, Medicaid and Medicare Part B & Medicare Advantage.
The health department is also asking you to dress for the occasion and wear clothing that doesn't restrict access to the upper arm.
S7HD says any school, business, agency, or church wanting to host their own open or closed to the public Flu Clinic should call Southern 7 at 618-634-2297 for more information.