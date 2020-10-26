MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department is hosting a flu shot clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the S7HD Massac County Clinic.
The clinic will start at 3 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but be sure to bring your insurance card with you.
S7HD says both regular and high dose vaccines are available. The regular vaccine is $40 and the high dose, for those 65 years of age and older, is $75.
The health department says the vaccines are covered completely or in part by most insurance companies.
The following insurance companies are accepted: AETNA, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, CMR (Egyptian Trust), Health Alliance, HealthLink/HealthLink Open Ac-cess, Humana, Unicare (Egyptian Trust card ONLY), Hope Trust, Medicaid and Medicare Part B & Medicare Advantage.
The health department is also asking you to dress for the occasion and wear clothing that doesn't restrict access to the upper arm.