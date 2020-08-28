PULASKI COUNTY, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department says there will be two mobile testing units because of the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the southern seven counties.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will set up a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit at the S7HD Clinic office in Anna on Sept. 5 and the S7HD Vienna Clinic office on Sept. 6. Both testing sites will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drive thru service.
S7HD says anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor's referral and the test is free, regardless of insurance. However, those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card.
If you are unable to be tested on either day, S7HD says you should watch for these symptoms:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Body aches
- Headaches
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
S7HD says if symptoms develop, begin isolation immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
On August 26, Southern Seven reported a total of 769 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the southern seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States. The Department says it continues to see community transmission of COVID-19 at social events and gatherings at alarming rates.
There is currently no cure or vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Southern Seven wants anyone who thinks they may be at risk for contracting this disease to be tested. It is through testing and contact tracing that we can slow the spread of this disease to our most vulnerable populations.
For more details about the COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit, or for questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.