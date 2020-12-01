UNION COUNTY, IL — The Illinois Department of Pubic Health announced Monday that Union County is now at an Orange Warning Level for the COVID-19 risk levels.
Union County joins the six other counties in the Southern Seven Health Department region at the Orange Warning Level: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, and Pulaski counties.
S7HD says an orange designation shows warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community. S7HD is asking community members to remain vigilant to slow the spread of the virus.
S7HD says all seven counties showed an increase in two risk metrics: New Cases Per 100,000 and Test Positivity Percentage, from Nov. 15 to 21, which led to an orange 'Warning' designation for the counties.
The health department says a warning for New Case Rate indicates the rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people and a warning for Test Positivity indicates that the percentage was above 8% from the previous 7 day period.
The health department says new cases per 100,000 people rate is calculated as a rate to compare the number of cases in large and small counties. The rate is worked out by dividing the county case count for seven days by county population times 100,000. This shows the potential number of people who are currently ill and may be infectious in the county.
- Alexander County had 479 potential new cases, based on 29 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 16.7% out of 162 tests.
- Hardin County had 716 potential new cases, based on 28 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 11.7% out of 230 tests.
- Johnson County had 723 potential new cases, based on 90 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 12.9% out of 590 tests.
- Massac County had 1,143 potential new cases, based on 161 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 16.5% our of 777 tests.
- Pope County had 285 potential new cases, based on 12 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 11% out of 100 tests.
- Pulaski County had 1,098 potential new cases, based on 60 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 21.8% out of 252 tests.
- Union County had 861 potential new cases, based on 145 positive cases, per 100,000 reported.
- The test positivity percentage for the county was 9.6% out of 1,442 tests.
S7HD says eight different indicators are used to determine a county's designation. A county is considered to be at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.
The health department says everyone should use this information to decide personal and family gatherings, as well as activities they choose to do.
You can view the IDPH county-level risk map, by clicking here.
“It’s disappointing to see that all of our counties in the Southern Seven region are now in the orange warning zone,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “These latest numbers show just how rampant COVID-19 infections are in our region right now. Unfortunately it also shows that many of our community members are not taking the most basic precautions to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”
The health department says it continue to work with businesses and other community members to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. These efforts include increasing mobile COVID-19 testing in the region, building the S7 contact tracing workforce, coordinating with law enforcement officials and county state's attorneys to address executive order violations at businesses and helping schools, childcare providers, long-term care facilities and other industries with public health education and guidance.
S7HD says the drive-thru, mobile COVID-19 testing unit held in Cairo on Saturday tested 131 people. S7HD says the Illinois Department of Public Health and HR Support conducted the tests, which were given regardless of symptoms. The health department says a total of 901 people have been tested at the Southern 7 drive-thru testing events since they began in September.
You can get more information about COVID-19 testing by calling the S7HD at 618-634-2297.
For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in the region, click here.