SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Many people in Southern Illinois have to drive 25, 50 and sometimes even 100 miles just to go to the doctor. That can be a 2 hour drive for some people.
It's a main reason why the Southern 7 Health Department is gearing up their Wellness on Wheels "WOW Van" once again to help high health risk areas with mobile health screenings.
The health department has released their schedule for July. There will be 5 total events spread out between three days in July.
WOW Van schedule
|Day
|Location
|Time
|July 6
|Whistlers & Whittlers Senior Center, West Vienna
|10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|July 6
|Sunshine Inn Senior Center at Harvest Church, Anna
|1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|July 13
|Metropolis Fire Department, Metropolis
|10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|July 13
|Big John’s Grocery, Metropolis
|1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|July 20
|University of Illinois Extension, Dixon Springs
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
There is also two last stops scheduled for the month of June. Those will be on Wednesday, June 29 in Olmstead. The first one will be at the Village of Olmstead from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Then, the WOW van will move to the Caledonia Community Church from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The program, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, provides free and some charged health screenings and other services.
The free services include NARCAN training, home colon cancer test (FIT), blood pressure screening, medication disposal packet, and COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.
Services you will have to pay for include blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings; STD tests, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis; HIV, pregnancy and TB skin tests; and well water tests.
S7HD says all services will be offered while supplies are available and all services are covered by most insurance carriers.
You do not have to make an appointment to visit the WOW van as walk-in visits are welcome.
This program has been in the works since April and S7HD's Community Outreach Coordinator Shawna Rhine says their goal is to bring health care closer and more accessible to people.
"The areas we're taking the WOW van into are very rural areas. Sometimes it's very difficult for them to get to their primary care physician on a regular basis," Rhine told Local 6 back in April.
For more information, and future outreach events for the WOW van program through Southern 7 Health Department, contact Shawnna Rhine at 618-634-2297 ex.9161, visit S7HD on Facebook or online at www.southern7.org.