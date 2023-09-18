Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... Patchy dense fog will remain possible across mainly western Kentucky and adjacent portions of far southern Illinois and far southeast Missouri through and shortly after daybreak. The fog will be particularly noticeable in closer proximity to river valleys and other low lying areas. Early morning commuters should be prepared for a sudden loss of visibility. Remember to use low-beam headlights and increase your following distance. Conditions are expected to improve by 8 to 9 AM.