PADUCAH — The McCracken County Agency for Substance Abuse and Policy has partnered with Beautiful Paducah to release a Safe Ride Home program for this year’s BBQ on the River.
Throughout the event there will be koozie sleeves, banners, business cards, flyers, and more provided by McCracken County ASAP. All of the items will feature a QR code you can scan to find local resources that offer safe rides home. The items will be easy to spot with their lime green coloring.
The goal of the program is to give those who choose to drink alcohol at the event a safe ride home.
McCracken County ASAP says impaired driving is one of America’s deadliest crimes. Every 30 minutes, nearly 50 times a day, someone in America dies in an alcohol related crash.
Driving impaired or riding with someone who is impaired is simply not worth the risk. Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or an arrest for driving while impaired can be significant.
The featured QR Code will send you to a list of cab companies, a link to the Lyft App, and a map of the free trolley that will be at the event.
You can access the site here.