PADUCAH — Out with the old, and making room for the new.

That's what officials say they are doing with "legacy waste" at the Department of Energy Paducah Site.

This waste includes uranium and other toxic substances.

The D.O.E Paducah Site has been a key part of western Kentucky. It's been used for various operations since 1952, and it was active up until 2014.

The clean-up has been in the works since 1988, but at the time, the site was still actively producing uranium and other substances.

It was a task to work and clean. Now that the site is not active, the D.O.E. says they are working to safely remove the legacy waste.

Thursday morning at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast, the project manager gave an update on the clean-up process and their future plans.

Joel Bradburne, manager of the Portsmouth Paducah Project Office, says this legacy waste cleanup is eliminating years of waste buildup.

"When you enrich uranium, you also produce depleted uranium, and so kind of the rule-of-thumb is — for every cylinder of enriched you made, you made 10 cylinders of depleted," Bradburne explained.

If you drive by the site, you aren't going to see any work going on outside. The cleanup is all on the inside of the facility.

"It's not until you get the deactivation complete in the building that you can actually take it down, and then people see the skyline change on the outside," he said.

The legacy waste cylinders are transported by railroad.

With transportation comes concern about derailing cars — especially in light of a recent national trend. A crash with the legacy waste could be detrimental.

"Worrying about a transportation accident is always a concern," Bradburne remarked. But when it comes to the rail cars they use, Bradburne says "Those we have on site. We maintain those."

The D.O.E. says they make sure their rail cars are certified, compliant, and safe — for anything they are putting in them. Bradburne says that's where their attention is.

Their cars are reportedly equipped with GPS tracking devices, so they know exactly where the cars are at all times.

Currently, their goal is to get the clean-up finished. Then the DOE will work on the new projects they'll bring to this community.

"There's gonna be something next, you know. That place is, uh, a jewel — okay. And our job is to prep it, work with the community, you know. What may — what will come next. Not what may, what will," Bradburne explained.

To put it on a timeline, they will ship 10 cars at a time.

They said it's not a race, and they will do two or three shipments per year.