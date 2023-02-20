PADUCAH — According to statistics provided by KVC Kentucky, there are nearly 428,000 children in the United States foster care system, with nearly 10,000 in Kentucky on any given day.
Local nonprofit NECCO wants to help, and they're asking loving families to consider welcoming a child into their homes.
NECCO has operated in Paducah for 22 years, providing community-based services for at-risk youth and their families.
According to their website, they offer foster care; foster-to-adopt services; counseling; and independent living services.
NECCO says they are a purpose-driven nonprofit, and that purpose is "to lift children out of an impossible situation and into a world filled with hope."
Not only do they want to change childrens' circumstances, they say, but their journey.
"This change requires a sense of safety, stability, and a strong support network that can only come from caring adults - foster parents like you," they explain.
NECCO is currently in need of more foster families in the local area, and they're encouraging folks to apply.
This week, they'll have a live, virtual question and answer session where they say they'll answer any and all of your questions about becoming a foster parent.
The Q&A session will be hosted on Facebook at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Additionally, NECCO is looking to expand their team. If you have experience in foster care case management, you can email a resume to rriley@necco.org.
If you're interested in fostering or adopting a child, click here to fill out the online form for more information.