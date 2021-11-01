MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Said Road will be closed temporarily after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
The sheriff's office says no one was injured in the crash, but the utility pole was damaged.
The crash happened in the 300 block of Said Road.
Deputies say the road will be closed for a few hours while a crew replaces the pole.
The sheriff's office asks people to use caution while driving in that area, or find an alternate route.
A utility pole also had to be replaced on Said Road last week, after a vehicle crashed into it.
That collision happened last Thursday night. Click here for more details.