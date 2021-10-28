MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Said Road in McCracken County has reopened to traffic after it was blocked to through traffic by a downed utility pole Thursday.
The pole was knocked over by a vehicle that crashed into it.
The roadway was blocked for about two hours between the Greenfield Drive intersection and the Cedar Ridge/Meadow Ridge Road intersection, about half a mile south of the Benton Road intersection.
As of about 9:25 p.m., The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a utility crew has replaced the pole, and the roadway has reopened to traffic.