MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Said Road in McCracken County that has been closed since May 19 reopened to traffic on Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road has been closed at mile point 0.59 near the McCracken County line with Graves County since May 19 so a contractor could replace a culvert.
Completion of the project was delayed because of heavy rainfall in the area. Because of the rain, the project was expected to be finished by June 10, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews were able to complete their work earlier than expected.
While the road was closed, the KYTC McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew also carried out additional maintenance work, including brush cutting and cross drain repairs.
KYTC says drivers should be aware that the excavation site for the new culvert that was installed has a temporary gravel cap. The road will be allowed to settle over the course of several weeks, and then a crew will place a permanent asphalt cap on the excavation site.