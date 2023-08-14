METROPOLIS, IL — Saint Johns church caught fire early Monday morning as severe storms were moving through the area.
The Emergency Management Director says the church was fully engulfed at 4:20 when they started getting calls about it.
Luckily, the fellowship hall portion of the church was saved and pastor Jeff Bremer is planning to use it on Wednesday if the smoke is cleared out by then.
"I'm pretty confident that we're going to build back. Right now, it's discouraging, but a hopeful time too," says Bremer.
The fire is now mostly contained, but the cause of the fire is still undetermined. We will continue to update this article as we learn more details.