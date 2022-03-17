The Saint Peter's University Peacocks have defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 85 to 79 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The game moved into overtime with the teams tied 71 to 71, but the No. 15 seed Peacocks pulled ahead, defeating the No. 2 seed Wildcats.
As Local 6's Adam Wells explains, this is just the 10th time in NCAA Tournament history that a 15-seed has upset over a 2-seed.
That is just the 10th time in NCAA Tournament history that a 15-seed has pulled off the upset over a 2-seed.— Adam Wells (@TheAdamBWells) March 18, 2022
Saint Peters is off to the second round.
Next up....Murray State vs San Francisco.
The Local 6 sports team is in Indianapolis for the tournament. Tune in to Local 6 at 10 for full coverage of the game.
Not the Kentucky team you expected to be leaving Indy first. Wildcats fall to Saint Peters 85-79. pic.twitter.com/06Hn2e0I4j— Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) March 18, 2022