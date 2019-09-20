SALEM, KY—The city of Salem was awarded $73,692 in discretionary funds for vital road improvements.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II announced the award during a Salem City Council meeting on Thursday.
The improvements support Governor Matt Bevin's commitment to prioritizing Kentucky roadways and economic opportunity.
Projects are submitted to the Department of Rural Municipal Aid and evaluated by the KYTC district staff. The staff assess the conditions of the roads and distributes the funds on a critical needs basis.
Salem Mayor, Gary Damron, says these roads are among the worst in the city.
“I wish to thank the Governor's Administration for recognizing the impact that these funds make on small cities such as ours,” said Mayor Damron. “First, it immediately brings our street infrastructure to the best level we have ever experienced and that will carry us for quite some time. Secondly, we now have the ability to use funds previously earmarked for future street maintenance and apply those to other much needed projects. For Salem this is a very, very good day.”
The selected roads provide access to more than 50 homes and 2 businesses.
The Salem City Council is responsible for administrating the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city.
The pavement improvements will address:
- Hook Drive (City Street 3028) — resurfacing 0.42 miles
- East Lion Drive (City Street 3021) — resurfacing 0.33 miles
- Taylor Street (City Street 3022) — resurfacing 0.22 miles
- Maddux Street (City Street 3026) — resurfacing 0.14 miles