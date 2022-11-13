Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023.
Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States.
Miss Amazing is a nationwide nonprofit that aims to help girls and women with disabilities build self-esteem through experiential self-advocacy and leadership programs. Founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 2007, Miss Amazing currently operates in 33 states where chapters are directed by local volunteers.
Gregg plans to spend her year giving back to her community through volunteer work and to spread awareness that individuals with disabilities can and do create positive differences within their communities.
Gregg has volunteered at her local nursing home and has plans to create specialized jewelry for individuals with hearing aids and cochlear implants. The creation of this jewelry is important to Gregg, as she has a niece with a cochlear implant and wants to create something that allows her niece to express her individuality.
For more information, visit missamazing.org.