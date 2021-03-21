SALEM, KY -- There are still unanswered questions after the Salem Springlake Rehabilitation Center evacuation Saturday night.
The Salem Fire Department and other Emergency Management crews responded to a fire alarm activation caused by shorted light fixtures.
This is what the scene looked like on Saturday night as crews evacuated 41 Springlake Health and Rehabilitation residents to Crittenden County Health and Rehabilitation center. Livingston County Emergency Management Director Daniel Newcomb said keeping these residents safe is their number one priority.
"This is their home," Newcomb said. "And we have a job to protect that for them. And we're doing what we feel like is the best to protect the ones who live here at this time."
Newcomb said no residents were injured. He said there were no flames in the building.
A state fire marshal will be coming Monday to inspect the building. It's unclear when the 41 residents will be able to return to their homes.
The nursing home would not allow Local 6 to speak to residents. Newcomb said this evacuation allowed some of them to interact with outsiders for the first time since the pandemic.
"They're getting to see interactions," Newcomb said. "People being around... with COVID. They've been locked up. They haven't been able to see anybody. So as bad as it seems like everyone has been glad to be able to see different faces finally. So I guess you can say there's always some kind of good in everything in that's bad."
It's unclear how long the residents will have to stay at this new location. Newcomb is glad they're all safe and sound.
Once the fire marshal determines the cause of the electrical issues in the building, crews will figure out a resolution for what they can do to prevent this from happening again. Local 6 reached out to the nursing home for comment, they said they'll be sending a statement from their corporate office with updated information.