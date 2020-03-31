SALINE COUNTY, IL -- A case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Saline County, Illinois on Sunday.
The Egyptian Health Department says the patient is a 49-year-old man. He is at home and doing well.
He is thought to have been exposed through recent travel to another country for work.
Public health officials are working to contact people who he may have been in contact with before he was diagnosed.
For more information on COVID-19 in Illinois, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931. To see the latest updates from Illinois, click here.