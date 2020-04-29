NASHVILLE, TN — Close contact services like salons and barber shops in Tennessee will be able to reopen on May 6 in most Tennessee counties, Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday. That decision was a reversal for Lee, who issued an executive order one day earlier that suggested those businesses would remain closed through the end of May.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Lee said the state's economic recovery group will release industry-specific guidance for those close contact businesses before the end of the week.
Lee also issued a new executive order on Wednesday — Executive Order 31 — to extend the suspension of non-emergency dental services through May 6. Lee said that order will give the Tennessee Dental Association, the Tennessee Dental Hygienist Association and the Tennessee Board of Dentistry more time to work on guidance for those services to safely reopen. Non-emergency dental services include procedures like hygiene visits, cosmetic procedures, and other elective services.
On Wednesday, retail stores in 89 Tennessee counties opened their doors. Restaurants were able to open on Monday. They are expected to operate at limited capacity and follow social distancing guidelines.
The Tennessee Department of Health said the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 10,366 as of Wednesday afternoon. Across the state, 195 people have died. More than 168,000 have been tested, and 5,140 people have recovered.
Lee encouraged everyone who is returning to work to be tested for COVID-19 at their local health department. Testing is available at county health departments five days a week. Expanded testing is also available for all Tennessee residents, regardless of whether they're showing symptoms, on May 2-3 at drive-thru sites across the state.
The governor said Unified-Command Group is increasing testing for vulnerable populations in the coming weeks. That will include widespread testing at all long-term care facilities in Tennessee, as well as more testing sites in minority communities. Lee said the state has partnered with National Health Care Corporation to test all residents and staff within the company's 38 Tennessee facilities.
To see the full list of Tennessee drive-thru testing sites, click here. For the full list of health department testing sites, click here.
Read Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 31: