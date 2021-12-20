toys

Starting Monday, the Salvation Army will host a multi-city distribution of toys, gift cards and food boxes to tornado survivors across western Kentucky.

Below is a list of pick-up times and locations.

Warren County

  • Monday, Dec. 20, 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21, 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22, 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.

Distribution will be held at the Greenwood Mall, located at 2625 Scottsville Rd. (Main entrance of the mall in the former Lifeway Christian bookstore). For more information, call 270-843-3485.

McCracken County

  • Monday, Dec. 20, 1:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22, 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.

Distribution will be held at the Salvation Army of Paducah, located at 2990 Trimble Street. For more information, call 270-443-8231.

Hopkins County

There will be two distribution sites in Hopkins County. One will be held in Dawson Springs, and the other in the Barnsley area.

Barnsley Area (1967 Championship Drive)Monday, Dec. 20, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.

Dawson Springs (20781 Pennyrile Forest State Park Road): Tuesday, Dec. 21, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.

Muhlenberg County

  • Wednesday, Dec. 22, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.  

Distribution will be held at 5000 Main Street, Bremen, KY.

Graves County

  • Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11:00 a.m.—3:00 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22, 11:00 a.m.—3:00 p.m. 

A Graves County distribution location has not been determined.