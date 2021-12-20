Starting Monday, the Salvation Army will host a multi-city distribution of toys, gift cards and food boxes to tornado survivors across western Kentucky.
Below is a list of pick-up times and locations.
Warren County
- Monday, Dec. 20, 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 21, 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 22, 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.
Distribution will be held at the Greenwood Mall, located at 2625 Scottsville Rd. (Main entrance of the mall in the former Lifeway Christian bookstore). For more information, call 270-843-3485.
McCracken County
- Monday, Dec. 20, 1:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 22, 11:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.
Distribution will be held at the Salvation Army of Paducah, located at 2990 Trimble Street. For more information, call 270-443-8231.
Hopkins County
There will be two distribution sites in Hopkins County. One will be held in Dawson Springs, and the other in the Barnsley area.
Barnsley Area (1967 Championship Drive): Monday, Dec. 20, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.
Dawson Springs (20781 Pennyrile Forest State Park Road): Tuesday, Dec. 21, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.
Muhlenberg County
- Wednesday, Dec. 22, 10:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m.
Distribution will be held at 5000 Main Street, Bremen, KY.
Graves County
- Tuesday, Dec. 21, 11:00 a.m.—3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 22, 11:00 a.m.—3:00 p.m.
A Graves County distribution location has not been determined.