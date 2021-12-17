Downtown Mayfield

The Salvation Army will continue providing warm meals and water to tornado survivors on Friday.

Here is the list of locations to pick up food.

Graves County

  • Fixed Feeding Site at Mayfield High School 700 Douthitt St from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM 
  • Roaming Feeding Units in both the North and South Sections of Mayfield  from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
  • Fixed Feeding Site at Northside Church of Christ, 771 Housman Street 11:30-4:00 AM-4:00 PM 

Warren County

  • Fixed Feeding Site at Jennings Creek Elementary 2617 Russellville Road from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
  • Roaming Feeding Unit in the Magnolia historic district from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM 

Hopkins County

  • A fixed feeding site providing lunch and dinner has been established at Dawson Springs Elementary School from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM 

Marshall County

  • Roaming Feeding Unit in Benton from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM 

Hickman County

  • Roaming Feeding Unit in Cayce from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM  

Fulton County

  • Roaming Feeding Unit in Hickman from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM  