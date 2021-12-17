The Salvation Army will continue providing warm meals and water to tornado survivors on Friday.
Here is the list of locations to pick up food.
Graves County
- Fixed Feeding Site at Mayfield High School 700 Douthitt St from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Roaming Feeding Units in both the North and South Sections of Mayfield from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Fixed Feeding Site at Northside Church of Christ, 771 Housman Street 11:30-4:00 AM-4:00 PM
Warren County
- Fixed Feeding Site at Jennings Creek Elementary 2617 Russellville Road from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Roaming Feeding Unit in the Magnolia historic district from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
Hopkins County
- A fixed feeding site providing lunch and dinner has been established at Dawson Springs Elementary School from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Marshall County
- Roaming Feeding Unit in Benton from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
Hickman County
- Roaming Feeding Unit in Cayce from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
Fulton County
- Roaming Feeding Unit in Hickman from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM