PADUCAH– The Salvation Army of Paducah has partnered with Kentucky Oaks Mall to kick off the Red Kettle and Angel Tree Season with "Hope Marches On" this Saturday.
The "Hope Marches On" kick off event starts at 10 a.m. at the Center Court of Kentucky Oaks Mall.
From 10-11 a.m. crafts, games and snacks will be provided by Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Starting at 11 a.m. the "Hope Marches On" parade begins. The parade will be lead by the honored guest, Santa Clause.
The parade will be followed by comments from the Salvation Army of Paducah Administrator Lieutenant's David and Brittney Donegan.
The "Hope Marches On" kick off event will also include a tree lighting ceremony at the Angel Tree, and a ceremonial first picture with Santa.
The 2021 Christmas season will run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 24. Angel Tree locations will be set up throughout various retailers within Paducah.
Salvation Army Red Kettles will also be accepting donations at over 14 locations in Paducah. Salvation Army is still needs volunteers stationed next to Red Kettles. Anyone with a positive attitude and a desire to help the less fortunate is encouraged to volunteer as a bell ringer.
For more information on :Hope Marches On" and Red Kettles please content David or Brittney Donegan at 270-443-8231.