PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah says it's expecting to see an increase in demand for its services this week because of dangerously cold weather forecast from Thursday night through Saturday.
To help cover costs, the Salvation Army of Paducah says it's making a last-minute push for Red Kettle Campaign donations. This year's campaign is set to end on Christmas Eve.
David Donegan with the local Salvation Army says the organization's cold weather day shelter is currently open until 5 p.m. each day. That shelter is at 3100 Irvin Cobb Drive, and is open to anyone who needs to get out of the cold.
"With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. So we are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot drinks to warm you up too," Donegan said in a statement Monday.
Those who would like to contribute to the Paducah Red Kettle Campaign can look and listen for Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers outside retail businesses, or give online at salvationarmypaducah.org. You can also use the QR code below to visit the Salvation Army of Paducah's Virtual Red Kettle Campaign. Donegan says the Salvation Army of Paducah is about 65% to its goal for this year's campaign, and the frigid temperatures expected during the last few days of the campaign will make it difficult for bell ringers to stand outside and collect donations.
"Your gift goes to helping those in need right here in the Paducah area," Donegan says. "We are preparing to take in those without shelter, offer a hand to those at risk of losing heat, serve food to those in need of a meal, and offer a listening ear to those in need of emotional and spiritual care.”
In addition to the Salvation Army's cold weather day shelter, those in Paducah who need a warm place to stay at night can utilize the Paducah Warming Center at Washington Street Baptist Church. The center is open on nights with the low temperature is 40 degrees or below. That's at 739 Washington St. For more information about the center's hours and regulations, visit paducahky.gov/warming-center.
