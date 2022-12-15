PADUCAH — When someone gets a tag from a Salvation Army Angel Tree but then doesn't follow through with the donation, those children become "forgotten angels." The Salvation Army doesn't want that to happen to any children in Paducah.
The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday, Dec. 16, and the organization is calling on donors who won't be able to give after all to return their angel tags. Organizers say more than 200 tags haven't been fulfilled.
In total, the local Salvation Army enrolled 701 angels, a record-breaking year for the program. Organizers believe the number of angels is so high because of families displaced by the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
The fear of trees left empty has the Salvation Army of Paducah and volunteers working overtime to ensure angels are not forgotten. "Not all of our angels have been returned. This morning when we came in we had 450 angels that were still out. Right before lunch, God is good, we were down to 239 angels," says Salvation Army Commanding Core Officer Lt. Brittney Donegan.
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle donation drive will help make up for un-returned tags, but with nine days left, they're still 44% below their goal. But Commanding Core Officer Lt. David Donegan isn't letting that stop them. "We're literally going to go on a spree to make sure that every child receives something on Christmas, he says.
CrossFit Dig Deep's Christmas tree was full of returned gifts on Thursday. Owner Brandy Key says the business is passionate about the Angel Tree program and the kids. "It is of utmost importance. We cannot, that is not something that we can do as members in this community. Like, we have to help these people. These people have signed up for us to help because they need it " she says.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army is encouraging donors to return tags with our without a gift. "No questions asked," David says. "You can just return the angels. That way, we can put that one that we need to go to buy for. So, we understand. We do this every day, and things happen," says David.
The Salvation Army is still accepting donations. To donate to their virtual Red Kettle campaign, click here.