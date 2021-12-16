Dawson Springs storm damage 3

Personnel from the Salvation Army are on the ground in western Kentucky working to provide food and water to tornado survivors.

Anyone who needs a hot meal can get one in the locations listed below.

Mayfield

  • Fixed Feeding Site at Mayfield High School 700 Douthitt St. from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM 
  • Roaming Feeding Units in both the North and South Sections of Mayfield from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
  • Roaming Feeding Unit in NE Mayfield from 4:00 AM-4:00 PM 

Benton

  • Roaming Feeding Unit in Benton from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM 

Hickman

  • Roaming Feeding Unit in Hickman from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM  

Cayce

  • Roaming Feeding Unit in Cayce from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM  

Dawson Springs

  • A fixed feeding site providing lunch and dinner has been established at Dawson Springs Elementary School from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM 

Bowling Green

  • Fixed Feeding Site at Jennings Creek Elementary 2617 Russellville Road   11:30 AM-4:00 PM 
  • Roaming Feeding Unit in the Magnolia historic district from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM