Personnel from the Salvation Army are on the ground in western Kentucky working to provide food and water to tornado survivors.
Anyone who needs a hot meal can get one in the locations listed below.
Mayfield
- Fixed Feeding Site at Mayfield High School 700 Douthitt St. from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Roaming Feeding Units in both the North and South Sections of Mayfield from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Roaming Feeding Unit in NE Mayfield from 4:00 AM-4:00 PM
Benton
- Roaming Feeding Unit in Benton from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
Hickman
- Roaming Feeding Unit in Hickman from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
Cayce
- Roaming Feeding Unit in Cayce from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
Dawson Springs
A fixed feeding site providing lunch and dinner has been established at Dawson Springs Elementary School from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Bowling Green
- Fixed Feeding Site at Jennings Creek Elementary 2617 Russellville Road 11:30 AM-4:00 PM
- Roaming Feeding Unit in the Magnolia historic district from 11:30 AM-4:00 PM