PADUCAH — The Salvation Army is the latest community organization to step up to help people escape the heat.
Two cooling centers will open as early as Tuesday, June 21, when temperatures are extreme at 100 degrees or when forecasters issue heat advisories.
Salvation Army Lt. David Donegan said this is just the latest step in a much bigger plan to address issues related to homelessness and affecting low-income families in our community.
They want to help people like Larry Williams. Williams has a roof over his head, but it’s a situation far from offering all the comforts of a home.
"No electricity, no running water. It's hard," said Williams. "They said it would have to be brought up to code."
He doesn't even have water to cool off. He only has a makeshift prop to open the window to circulate air. He said it’s a desperate dilemma during a heat wave.
"Some days it gets up over 100 degrees in here,” said Williams. "It's been really extremely hot, and next week is supposed to be even hotter."
"As we all know, the heat is on," Donegan said. He said he knows Williams is one of hundreds suffering through the heat. He said he's hopeful many people will take advantage of the cooling centers offering relief.
"What we've done is we've turned our community center into a cooling station. Nothing fancy, just a place that you can come in and get in out of the heat," said Donegan.
One cooling center will be on Trimble Street and the other will be on Irvin Cobb Drive. When people arrive, they'll also have the opportunity to meet with social workers like Bobbie Jo Barnes to get to the heart of the hardships that bring them in.
"We don't want to just do a Band-Aid. We want to help them long term," said Barnes.
Donegan said this is just the latest move to address the problem of homelessness and poverty in Paducah.
"The numbers are staggering,” he said.
The next step is hiring a life navigation coach, someone who uses a bike as a mobile office to make sure they reach everyone in need.
"There's not a lot of visibility. It's a hidden," said Donegan. "We need to bring that to light and help people get resources to help them."
Williams, who knows the problem first hand, agrees.
"You have some people that have little kids and are out there living on the streets," said Williams. "It's really bad."
He said he's thankful to see the community stepping up.
"At least I'm not out on the streets. To me that's a blessing." said Williams.
Cooling centers will also offer fans.
One location is at 2990 Trimble St. The other is at 3100 Irvin Cobb Drive at the Salvation Army Store.
Hours at the Trimble Street location0 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Hours at the Irvin Cobb Drive location will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
As for the next step to address the homeless problem in Paducah and the surrounding area, Donegan said a board meeting will be held this month to sign off on a five-year strategic plan to address long-term needs and what the community can afford.