PADUCAH– Sam Burrage, the first Black anchor and reporter at WPSD, died Monday morning.
Burrage was 75-years-old. He spent 35 of those years in the broadcast news industry.
In the 1960's Burrage began working at WPSD in the film room. In 1971 Sam began his on-camera career for the station after he finished a journalism training program at Columbia University.
Burrage will be remembered in the Local 6 area for his segments "People Beat," and "Burrage's Bag," which displayed his charming personality and unique storytelling techniques.
We will share funeral details when they become available.