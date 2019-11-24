SCOTT COUNTY, MO -- The family of a Murray State student who died in a boating accident said they raised money for Calloway County Fire-Rescue to not only help other families, but to honor their daughter's helping spirit.
Samantha Ratledge, of Scott County, Missouri, was 22 years old when she fell from a pontoon boat into Kentucky Lake on Labor Day weekend. It happened on Sept. 1 just off Paradise Resort Resort in Calloway County. Crews found her body on the morning of Sept. 3.
The Ratledge family thanked Calloway County Fire-Rescue, then asked what they can do to help the rescue squad. Fire Chief Thomas Morgan replied that their sonars are old.
"Searching for her all day, the next day, and then into the next morning, the equipment was just not there to be able to tell what was on the floor. And (the fire chief) said it was outdated sonars. And I said, 'Well, let's work on getting you some brand new stuff' so that no one else has to wait this long," said David Ratledge, Samantha's father.
The Ratledge family's original goal was to raise about $10,000 to buy some new sonars for the rescue squad. They set up a donation box at Samantha's visitation, which drew about 1,000 people. Later, the family received donations in cards. Samantha's friends also started a GoFundMe page and sold t-shirts. In weeks, the originally goal was surpassed. The family and the community ultimately raised about $24,320. With the surplus money, Chief Morgan asked the family if his department can use it to help purchase a new search and rescue boat as well. David said the family was all for it.
Chief Morgan said another person recently pledged to donate enough money to bring the total to an even $25,000. The money has allowed Calloway County Fire-Rescue to purchase four side-scan sonars, with a fifth one to be bought soon, as well as the new boat. They named the boat, "The Samantha Brooke" in honor of Samantha. Brooke was her middle name.
A week ago, the Ratledge family saw the boat in person for the first time.
"Started looking and taking pictures, and just crying and you know, just telling them, 'Thank you again.' This just something that -- it kind of became more real and just wasn't expecting it to be all this," said David. "It's just really been overwhelming. The community and our friends have really done great."
Samantha's 9-year-old half sister, Brailey Ratledge, told Local 6 her reaction too.
"I was just speechless. I'm like, 'Is this really happening? Is this true?' I kind of wanted to pinch myself to see if I was awake or if it was a dream," said Brailey. "I was just amazed."
The Ratledge family said Samantha was the type to help others, and raising money for Calloway County Fire-Rescue was what she would have wanted.
"Samantha was a kind, caring person. She was always willing to help anybody and did all the time," said Rhonda Ratledge, Samantha's stepmother. "Just would a lot of times leave little messages to her friends. She'd wake up in the morning and just say, 'Hope you have a good day' or 'I'm bringing you coffee.' Text messages, social media, or just hand-written -- we know that she did a lot of handwritten notes to her friends. But she liked to do things that went unnoticed. That was the type of person that she was."
Samantha loved being out on the water. And with this new rescue boat bearing her name, "it's nice to know that she'll always kind of be with the rescue workers too. You know, they're taking a little piece of her with them," said Rhonda.
Chief Morgan said the money raised by the Ratledge family was a big help, since the new boat cost about $38,000 total. The Calloway County Fiscal Court and the fire district also helped with the boat's purchase.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue is comprised of about 100 volunteers and relies on donations. The Ratledge family said they plan to donate every year.
Samantha was pursuing a degree in occupational safety and health at Murray State University. She would have turned 23 on Nov. 12. She is also remembered for playing softball, basketball, soccer, and track.
"A lot of her friends were on the opposing teams. They played against her. But rather played with her," said David.
But what her parents miss most about her was the type of person she was.
"I miss her every day. Cry every day. There's just little things that pop up that still remind you of her," said Rhonda. "I miss the quick texts, the quick phone calls, just calling to ask me questions or what I thought about things. We just miss her. Just her smile because she never had anything bad to say and was always full of life. and that's how she lived life to the fullest."