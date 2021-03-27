GRAVES COUNTY, KY-- It has been three years since Samantha Sperry was reported missing.
Her family, friends, and community gathered Saturday morning at the Old Kaler Store in Graves County, Kentucky to remember her.
They still want to know one thing, "What happened to Samantha?"
Sperry's Aunt Amanda Stevens described the last three years as an "emotional roller coaster."
"You know whenever they do have leads or they do find something we get very excited you know, and then whenever it turns out that it's either not applicable to our case or it's not who they thought they needed, it's a letdown," said Stevens.
She was at the vigil with the rest of the family, talking about Samantha and the current status of the case.
Stevens said people need to come forward with whatever information they have regarding her niece.
" I'm not the type that begs or pleads, I'm not the type that cries, but I have done all of that," said Stevens.
Samantha's family is still looking for answers after she vanished, but they are also reflecting on the good times.
"Being a mother was the most rewarding experience for her," said Stevens.
Samantha is a daughter, neighbor, and wife.
Her husband Jacob Sperry said life is hard without her. He still wears his cross necklace to honor what they had.
"When me and Sam got married I promised to honor her until death do us part and this is to remember my promise until I get that closure, I need to know," said Jacob.
He said it has been especially hard raising their two kids, without their mom.
"You know I believe that Samantha is no longer with us, and I have to explain it that we all get called home to our father someday, and mommy got called home a little sooner than anybody would want but that she's still with us," said Jacob.
The family has given a puppy, that they say brings light on those dark days.
Dozens of bikers in the community showed up in the community to share their support. The family was thankful.
They still ask for the community's assistance in getting the closure that they need.
If you have any information regarding Samantha Sperry disappearance, you can call the FBI at 502-263-6000, West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.
You can also send information to sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov, an email address dedicated to the case.
For more background information on the Samantha Sperry missing case, check out the stories below.
- Man reported missing in Graves County found, woman still missing- April 2, 2018
- Family, friends, continue search for Graves County woman- April 2, 2018
- Search for missing mom Samantha Sperry featured by 'Dateline'- May 16, 2018
- Multiple agencies searching for Samantha Sperry - April 1, 2019
- Samantha Sperry's family joins sheriff to seek answers for her disappearance - Oct 2, 2020