SAMBURG, TN — One step at a time: Folks in Samburg, Tennessee, are adopting that mentality as they rebuild after the Dec.10-11 tornado outbreak.
Step one was debris removal. Now, all the debris is in the burn pile. The last pieces from the storm are cleaned up.
Step two is replacing what they lost, and that step is progressing slowly but surely.
They're counting every repair as a small victory, and they're committed to bringing their city back from the empty lots that line their streets.
They're also really excited about step three: New additions to improve their city.
Alderman Mitchell Goree says Samburg is looking toward the future.
“We've got a few houses that have went up and a bunch of repairs, but there's still a lot of buildings that need to be replaced,” Goree says.
Their newest additions are the temporary trailers for the Samburg City Hall and the police department.
“These trailers came in, and it's been kind of a slow process. Of course, it's a small town. We don't have a whole lot of manpower when it comes to city workers,” says Goree.
As they rebuild the buildings that once were, they're also hoping to add some new things to their city. At the top of that list is a storm shelter.
“Samburg's not a very big town, and there's a lot of people here who don't have storm shelters. Something, not only for the town, but surrounding houses, community, to be able to use would be nice,” Goree says.
Leaders also want to build a new facility for the town's emergency services.
“We're looking at possibly building a single building instead of having the fire department and the police department all in separate buildings,” Goree says.
Goree says support from outside the community is a driving a force in the town's recovery.
“We also have a town fund that was set up, monetary donations. We've developed an application process that's supposed to go out the first of April to give people an additional amount of money to help,” says Goree.
They're excited for what their small town will become when the recovery process is complete.
“Samburg is going to be built. It's going to be built back a lot better than what it was before the storm,” Goree says.
The process is a little slow to start due to a lack of contractors in the area.
Leaders hope to get the ball rolling before the end of the year. They hope to complete all reconstruction by December of 2024.