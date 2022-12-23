Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The dangerous cold will continue through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&