WATERLOO, IL — Dude’s Playground in Illinois has given disabled and troubled veterans a renewed sense of hope and brotherhood. It is based around the idea that sometimes stepping into the great outdoors can help you find inner peace.
Their mission is to bring out people that don’t normally get out. It’s a place where disabled veterans can find solace, friendship, and even hope.
The sanctuary is named after Dude the Dog, the best friend of the owner Richard Melching. Melching bought the property when he was going through a hard time caused by his past Army service.
Melching was dealing with relentless migraines that, paired with his already poor mental health, eventually led him to a suicide attempt. "The oil in the gun woke me up and I’m like, what am I doing? And later that morning, I was introduced to the psych ward for the first time. I don't care if you served in war time. I don't care if you served in peace time. We all raise our right hand."
After getting treatment, Melching made it his mission to start a recreational retreat for disabled veterans. "I shed a tear. I prayed to God and said I want to share this."
Dude's playground offers veterans several leisure activities but it also became a place for veterans to unload their burdens.
Rusty Ezell, a U.S. Army veteran said “You become part of a brotherhood and this is a perfect place to come and be a part of that brotherhood.”
Robert Wigan is a Marine Corps veteran who found solace at Dude’s Playground after his service in Vietnam. “I get nothing but peace, peace of mind, peace of self. It’s the best therapy I could ever get even if I was in a hospital,” he said.
In addition to the mental toll, he battles various physical issues due to exposure to the toxic herbicide agent orange. Wigan says Melching gave him hope. “When he says he's your friend or brother, you are. As a matter of fact, all these people around here are his brothers."
Mechling says many vets can find themselves confined to the four walls of their homes, and he encourages them to pay him a visit.
Dude's Playground is helping transform veterans' troubled thoughts into a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.
To learn more about Dude's Playground or to make a donation click here.