HICKMAN, KY - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted service because sand is blocking the Missouri landing.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry had to stop service around 8:30 a.m. Friday to allow a long-reach trackhoe to clear sand and silt that was deposited during extended flooding this spring.
The ferry is likely to remain closed most of the day Friday.
KYTC says the issue first surfaced in late June, and rainfall helped to raise river levels enough to allow the ferry to operate. But, as river levels have fallen to normal levels this time of year, the silt around the landing in Missouri again forced crews to halt service until some of the material can be cleared.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, KY with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, MO.