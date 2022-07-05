MARION, IL — Sandbags have been placed around the overflow weir at City Lake in Marion, Kentucky, as officials hope to hold as much water as possible in the lake amid an ongoing water shortage.
A news release from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says inmates filled 2,200 sandbags over the weekend to enforce the overflow weir, which is a low dam.
Additionally, KYTC District 1 says construction of a water line from Sturgis, Kentucky, to connect to the Crittenden-Livingston Water System is being accelerated, and the Webster County Water System has been able to up its flow into the Crittenden-Livingston Water System to increase the supply of water to Marion.
A contractor working to clean out a channel to allow water to flow from the upper part of Crooked Creek into City Lake is well along in those efforts, Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley tells KYTC District 1. The Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet is supervising the project to create the roughly 300-foot channel, which KYTC District 1 says is also needed to allow large amounts of water that will be transported to an upstream drop site to more easily flow into the lake.
Once the channel is ready, the bulk-water hauling effort by P&H Farms could begin as soon as Wednesday, KYTC District 1 says. "This is to augment the National Guard bulk water convoy," a news release from the cabinet explains. "With all trucks running, the convoy operation should be able to increase bulk deliveries from about 70 thousand gallons per day to a total of 230,000 gallons per day; this will replace water lost due to evaporation, as well as provide a slight increase in the lake level."
As for the sandbags that have been placed, the news release says they could hold a few more days of raw water if Marion gets substantial rainfall.
Marion has been faced with a water shortage since the city was forced to drain Lake George — which was its primary source of water — after Marion leaders say an irreparable levee leak occurred and a sinkhole formed.