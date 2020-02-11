(CNN) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were once again locked in a tight race as results trickled in Tuesday night in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.
As the senator from a neighboring state, Sanders was expected to do well in the Granite State, where he beat Hillary Clinton by 22 points in the 2016 Democratic primary.
But Buttigieg, who won the Iowa caucuses last week, appeared to be once again outpacing expectations.
New Hampshire, famous for its mercurial voters and for breathing new life into struggling candidacies, was also poised to reorder the race with many voters backing Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the more moderate candidates in the race who is running on her proven ability to win swing voters in the Midwest.
Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg appear to have been buoyed by the large number of independent voters in the state -- who are permitted to vote in either party's primary.
Early results indicate that New Hampshire became another stumbling block for both Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has drawn small crowds in recent days and made the telling decision to abruptly abandon his election night party in favor of heading to South Carolina.
With 69% of precincts reporting, Sanders led with 26.1%. Buttigieg was in second with 24%% and Klobuchar in third with 20%. It was a steep drop off to fourth-place for Warren, who had 9.3%, and Biden in fifth with 8.5%. Warren and Biden will not win any delegates in Tuesday's race, according to a CNN Decision Desk analysis.
CNN is projecting President Donald Trump will easily win the state's Republican primary, as expected.
Biden hopes to draw attention to the Palmetto State, which his advisers have called his firewall, as a state that can prove that his strong support among African American voters can carry him to the Democratic nomination.
Warren took the stage early in Manchester, New Hampshire, to congratulate Sanders and cast herself as the unity candidate, noting that Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders have all been targeting one another over the past week.
"These harsh tactics might work if you're willing to burn down the rest of the party in order to be the last man standing," Warren said. "But if we're going to beat Donald Trump in November, we are going to need huge turnout within our party, and to get that turnout, we will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels they can get behind. We can't afford to fall into factions. We can't afford to squander our collective power. We will win when we come together."
As Biden and Warren sought to recalibrate their campaigns, businessman Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet both dropped out of the race after results began coming in.
According to CNN's tracking poll, many voters were still undecided in recent days -- only about half of likely primary voters said they had made a final decision on their candidate. CNN's tracking poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
Warren, who finished third in Iowa, had been expected to do well in New Hampshire given that she represents a neighboring state. But, in a memo shared with her supporters, her campaign manager Roger Lau signaled that her campaign was also looking beyond the New Hampshire results for a comeback.
In a fundraising email, he emphasized that the campaign has plans "to organize in all 57 states and territories" and highlighted that "there is no candidate that has yet shown the ability to consolidate support."
"As we've seen in the last week, debates and unexpected results have an outsize impact on the race, and will likely keep it volatile and unpredictable through Super Tuesday," Lau wrote in the memo.
Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa, dismissed predictions of his demise during a visit to a polling location in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. He explained his leap ahead to South Carolina by saying there are still "significant portions of the electorate who haven't voted yet," a reference to the more diverse contests that will occur over the next month including Nevada, California and North Carolina.
Biden addressed New Hampshire supporters via livestream before joining his election night party in South Carolina.
"We just heard from the first two of 50 states," Biden told the crowd in South Carolina. "Where I come from that's the opening bell, not the closing bell. The fight to end Donald Trump's presidency is just beginning."
In a nod to the lack of minority support for two of his key rivals, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, Biden emphasized that African American voters have historically played an outsized role in selecting the nominee of the Democratic Party.
"We need to hear from Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday states and beyond. Look we're moving into an especially important phase (of the race), because up until now, we haven't heard from the most committed constituency in the Democratic Party -- the African American community -- and the fastest growing segment of society -- the Latino community," Biden continued. "Ninety-nine point nine percent -- that's the percentage of African American voters who have not yet had a chance to vote in America."
But the first hints of potential New Hampshire upset came shortly after midnight on Tuesday when voters from three tiny towns in northern New Hampshire cast their ballots.
Though the three towns -- Dixville Notch, Hart's Location and Millsfield -- comprise a tiny portion of the votes, Klobuchar led the field with eight votes. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg -- who isn't even on the New Hampshire ballot because he's competing in later primary states -- received two write-in votes on the Democratic side.
With her moderate credentials and proven ability to win in the Midwest, Klobuchar could potentially benefit from high turnout among independent, or so-called undeclared voters in New Hampshire. Their participation could also boost Buttigieg, who campaigns on the premise that he can appeal to what he calls "future former Republicans across the country."
Independent voters in New Hampshire are allowed to select a ballot from either party on Election Day, though a voter who is registered with one party may only vote in that party's primary. The state's eligible residents are also permitted to register and vote for the first time on Election Day in the party of their choice.
According to the early exit polls, independents were on track to make up a strong share of the electorate. Fifty-three percent of voters identified themselves as Democrats while independents comprised 43% of the electorate.
Nearly a third of voters said they made up their minds in the past few days. And six in 10 Democratic voters said they prioritized a nominee who could beat President Donald Trump over a candidate who agrees with them on the issues.
A traditional proving ground
There are 24 Democratic delegates are at stake in Tuesday's contest. But despite its first-in-the-nation primary status, New Hampshire has not has not always been predictive of the presidential nominee.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, along with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, lost New Hampshire but went on to win the nomination.
On the flip side, the state has given new life to struggling candidates. Though Bill Clinton lost New Hampshire in 1992 to then-Massachusetts Sen. Paul Tsongas, his surprise second-place finish allowed him to claim the mantle of the "Comeback Kid."
Hillary Clinton was in deep trouble after Obama's surprise victory in Iowa in 2008, where she came in third. But after making a big push in New Hampshire, she beat Obama with a three-point-margin, breathing new life into her campaign.
In the 2016 primary, Sanders ran strong along the Vermont-New Hampshire border, but he has tried to expand his sphere of support this cycle, particularly targeting new voters, working class voters and voters of color.
For many months, Sanders and Warren have been vying for younger voters in the towns in and around Durham, the home of the University of New Hampshire, near the state's Seacoast.
One key test for Warren is how she fares in the southern portion of New Hampshire, which is the most populous area of the state and a region that is now home to many former Massachusetts residents. An inability to show strength next to her home state could create even more headaches for her already flagging campaign.
That southern band of the state is an area that is rich in independent votes, with some Massachusetts transplants moving across the border seeking lower taxes in New Hampshire.
Some of those fiscally conservative voters may be quicker to embrace the more pragmatic messages of Buttigieg or Klobuchar, if they are skittish about the price tag of the "Medicare for All" option, for example.
Overall exit polls showed that 6 in 10 Democratic primary voters said they would support a government plan like Medicare for All, while 4 in 10 opposed it.
Early exit polls, however, reflect the ideological flexibility of Democratic voters this year at a time when many of them are most focused on beating Trump. Six in 10 Democratic primary voters said they were more focused on finding a candidate who could beat Trump, than finding one who agreed with them on the issues.