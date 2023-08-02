PADUCAH — The case involving Sandra Guess, wife of Paducah City Commission David Guess, is set to go to trial. She's facing a charge of felony identity theft for allegedly creating an email account using someone else's name.
Back in February, David Guess was removed from the Paducah city commission for sending a racist text to another city employee.
Sandra Guess then allegedly sent an email in defense of her husband after his removal. She created a fake account under someone else's name in to send a message to Mayor George Bray and other city leaders.
Guess pled not guilty to the class d felony back in May, if convicted she could face up to five years in prison.
She was offered a plea deal diverting that potential sentence if she pled guilty.
but she rejected that plea.
Today at her pre-trial conference her trial was set to begin on February 14th 2024. Today's focus in court was a motion filed by Guess's attorney Jeremy Ian Smith. It argues the Theft of Identity statute in Kentucky does not define the meaning of political benefit.
He filed this motion claiming that because the statute in question did not specify the meaning of Political Benefit, it was unconstitutional.
"When this goes to trial, jury instruction what are we going to do? I mean define political benefit their going to have a different idea than me, I'm going to have a different idea your going to have a different idea and there's nothing to guide us on what the actual definition is," he said.
The prosecution opposes this saying they are not allowed to explicitly define certain terms and concepts for the jury anyway.
"Reasonable doubt is of course the most famous example we are expressively not allowed to define it," said the prosecution.
They also believe that despite the vagueness of the term political benefit there is no vagueness in the crime Guess is being charged with.
Presiding Judge - Joe Roark sided with the prosecution.
"We will have to wrangle with what we are going to use as the jury instruction but I don't think that the statute itself using the term political benefit is so unknowable that it will render the statute as unconstitutional," said Roark.
As we look ahead to the trial, prosecutors say they are looking at a possible 15 to 30 witnesses. Local 6 approached Guess and her team for comment and they declined.