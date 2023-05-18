PADUCAH — The wife of a Paducah City Commissioner pleaded not guilty Thursday to an identity theft charge — a class D felony.
Sandra Guess was arraigned Thursday in a McCracken County courtroom. Paducah police say she sent city commissioners and the mayor an email from a fake account she created in another person's name.
When the email was allegedly sent, her husband, Commissioner David Guess, was facing removal from the commission over a racist text sent to a city employee.
The email was defending her husband.
On Thursday, Sandra Guess was given her pre-trial conference date. She is set to appear at 10:30 a.m. on July 3.
If she is convicted, she faces a penalty of up to five years in jail.
Attorney Jeremy Ian Smith, who is representing her, says he believes she won't be convicted.
"You have a constitutional right to be an idiot, and I mean this isn't a crime. So I mean if you admit to doing something, that's not a crime. I mean, I could send you an email, you know, 'JeremyIanSmyth@yahoo.com' and you know what I talk to you about. If I wasn't threatening you or wanting you or wanting to blow something up, if it's political speech, it's not a crime," Smith said.
Sandra Guess is not accused of sending a threat. She was charged after a man reported to police that his identity was used to create an email account and send the email in question.
In February, David Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission for sending a racist text to another city employee.
The email was allegedly sent by Sandra Guess in defense of her husband after his removal. Rather than sending the email under her own name, police say Sandra Guess sent the email in the man's name without his consent.
Smith said there are federal laws in place for sending threatening emails, but that's not what he believes this is.
"An email that centers around, 'Hey, I'm pissed off that my husband was kicked off the city commission,' and I think these are these are the reasons why it's hypocritical,'" said Smith.
He continually told Local 6 Sandra was not guilty.
But in documents obtained by WPSD, Paducah police said Sandra Guess confessed to sending the email under someone else's name.
"She's not going to jail. She's not going to be convicted," said Smith.
City commissioners told Local 6 "no comment" when asked about the case on Thursday, or that they'd let the case work itself out in the court system.
Paducah Mayor George Bray did issue a statement.
It reads: "As I have said previously, three commissioners and I are disappointed that we are dealing with this distraction that occurred as an outcome of the original misconduct charge. But we must have confidence that the legal system will adjudicate the case impartially."
While the commission originally voted to remove David Guess from his seat over the racist text, he was later reinstated by a judge. The commission and Guess later settled the legal matter and decided not to pursue further legal action.