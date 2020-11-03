GRAND RIVERS, KY — Patti's 1880's Settlement has announced its 2020 Christmas plans and says a few things will be changing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a post on Facebook, Patti's says the Festival of Lights will turn on at dusk on Friday, Nov. 6, but the outdoor lighting event with musical guests, The Cruisers and Santa have been canceled.
In the post, the restaurant says it made the hard decision to cancel to keep employees and guests safe due to the recent numbers with COVID-19.
"We feel that the gazebo area is too small, making social distancing difficult," the post reads.
Despite the big event being canceled, Patti's says the public is still invited to visit the settlement to see the Christmas lights and displays. The Festival of Lights will spark Friday, Nov. 6 and light up every night from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. through the second week of January.
The post also says the carriage rides will still take place along with the two Breakfast with the Grinch.
Don't forget to mark your calendar's for Santa's arrival! Patti's says Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Settlement on Friday, Nov. 27 for the season. Call 270-362-8844 for more information.
Patti's also says no dinner reservations will be canceled.
Check out the video below for a more information.