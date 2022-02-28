KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images from Monday showing it occupying much of a 40-mile stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital.
Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of nearly 3 million people.
On Monday, a military convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was no more than 17 miles from the city center, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.
It was believed earlier Monday to be 17 miles long, but additional satellite imagery showed it stretching for 40 miles.
Maxar said the newer images cover a wider area and were less obscured by clouds.
Several homes and other buildings were seen burning near roads where the convoy is traveling.
The latest Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.