On April 30th at approximately 06:45am, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Ogden Landing Rd. near the intersection of Metropolis Lake Rd. in West Paducah. The vehicle was a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up driven by 47-year-old Nathaniel D. Crabtree of Kevil, KY.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Crabtree was in possession of a quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone (Lortabs), Illegally Possessed Prescription Medication, and several items related to Drug Paraphernalia.
It was also discovered that Crabtree was in possession of a Handgun along with two Shotguns. Crabtree is a convicted felon and is by law prohibited from possessing a Firearm.
Records indicate that Crabtree has an extensive criminal history involving prior convictions for Illegal Drugs and Possessing Firearms by a Convicted Felon.
Crabtree was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The charges include:
- Speeding 23 mph
- No registration plates
- No insurance
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a Legend Drug
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts)