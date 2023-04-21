PADUCAH — Looking for a way to explore more businesses in the Paducah-McCracken County area? An open house set for Saturday at a business on Lone Oak Road is showcasing multiple shops and vendors.
Salt of the Earth Halotherapy at 2850 Lone Oak Road suite 2 is hosting an open house from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The business offers salt therapy, a sauna and more.
The open house will also include several other local businesses, such as She Brews coffee trailer, PICTR This Nutrition smoothie and juice bar and Skincare by Melissa.
Other businesses you'll find at the open house include Cornerstone of Hope, a nonprofit that helps other nonprofits with employment and human resource services; RJ Creates Etc., which offers woodworking and more; Sara Patnaude Creations, which offers handmade soaps, lip balm and more; and Courtney Craven with Mary Kay.
Salt of the Earth says the event will also include refreshments from Fresh Foodies Gourmet Catering.
For more information about the event, visit Salt of the Earth's Facebook page.