AURORA, KY — The fifth annual Sawing Logs Chainsaw Carving Competition kicked off Friday in Aurora, Kentucky.
One of the carvers this year is 15-year-old Parker Richardson. He's a third-generation carver.
"Not that I don't want to be at school, but I want to be here to, one, try and make some money, have fun, and meet more people," Richardson tells us. "But it's just fun, so I'd rather be here."
The event continues Saturday with carving from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there'll be an auction starting at 5 p.m.
This year's event also includes Woman's World Craft and Vendor shopping, craft beer from Dan Brewhouse, food trucks and bouncy houses for kids.
The event is being held at the tennis center at Kenlake State Resort Park.
For more details, visit facebook.com/AuroraKentuckyWACPAC.