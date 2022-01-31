As of Sunday, the Small Business Administration has approved more than $30 million in disaster loans for Kentucky homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.
SBA spokeswoman Sally Graham tells Local 6 the government agency has approved $30,109,700 in disaster loans in Kentucky as of Sunday evening, and had 122 applications in process.
Three SBA Business Recovery Centers are open in Kentucky to help people apply for the low-interest loans.
The BRC locations are:
- The Joe Creason Community Center, at 1600 Park Ave. in Benton.
- The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce at 15 East Center St. in Madisonville.
- The Western Kentucky University Business Accelerator Center at 2413 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.
SBA representatives are also available at Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers. For the latest on FEMA DRC locations and hours of operation, visit fema.gov/drc.
A reminder: the deadline to apply for an SBA loan for physical damage from the Dec. 10 tornado is Feb. 10. The deadline for loans for economic injury that doesn't include physical storm damage is Sept. 12.
The SBA flyer below includes information about how to apply for SBA loans. The loans offer interest rates as low as 2.83% for businesses and 1.875% for nonprofit organizations, with a $ 2 million maximum loan amount. Homeowners can apply for loans of up to $200,000 for their primary residence, and homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 for personal property. The loans for homeowners and renters have interest rates as low as 1.438%, and all loans have repayment terms of up to 30 years.