The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that certain private nonprofits (PNPs) in Tennessee may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans.
The loans are available following a presidential disaster declaration resulting from damaged caused by severe winter storms on Feb. 3. Loans are available for PNPs that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature.
According to the SBA, examples of eligible PNP organizations include food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
PNPs in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley counties in Tennessee are eligible to apply.
PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to replace or repair real estate, machinery and equipment that was destroyed during the winter storms.
The interest rate is 1.875%, with terms up to 30 years.
Applications can be submitted by clicking here. The deadline to apply is May 10, 2022.